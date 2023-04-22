Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on EFX. StockNews.com started coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.20.

Equifax stock opened at $202.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.10. Equifax has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $234.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

