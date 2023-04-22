Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Earnings Results

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.60-$1.70 EPS.
Equifax Stock Performance
Equifax stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.77. 872,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,912. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. Equifax has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $234.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.26 and its 200 day moving average is $196.10.
Equifax Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.20.
About Equifax
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equifax (EFX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.