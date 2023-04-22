Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Equitrans Midstream from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE ETRN opened at $4.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $355.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.26 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The business’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitrans Midstream

In related news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at $213,584.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 347,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 11.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 339,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 35,606 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 860,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 39,656 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

