ERC20 (ERC20) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $125.87

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $11.95 million and $125.87 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008341 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00029146 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020308 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018936 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,603.17 or 1.00028371 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

