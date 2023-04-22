Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $111.90 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Ergo has a market cap of $111.90 million and approximately $364,287.02 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $1.64 or 0.00005999 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,260.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.23 or 0.00312643 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012880 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.66 or 0.00552669 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00071130 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.49 or 0.00438338 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003663 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 68,425,227 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars.

