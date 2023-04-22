Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Barclays

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ERO has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$25.60.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$26.18 on Friday. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$10.54 and a twelve month high of C$27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$23.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.87. The company has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$158.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.50 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 23.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.8944282 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

