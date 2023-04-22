Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires New Shares in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 79,261 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,162 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 226.5% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems Price Performance

CSII opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $61.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.