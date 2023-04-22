Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,697 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Zuora worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Zuora by 183.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 213,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 138,038 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 52,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Zuora by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,885,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,053,000 after purchasing an additional 197,661 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zuora during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zuora by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 831,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 415,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $174,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 36,892 shares in the company, valued at $332,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,606 shares of company stock worth $803,526. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.83. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zuora to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

