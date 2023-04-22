Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BKR stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $38.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -690.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

