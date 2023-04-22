Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,325 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in ChargePoint by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in ChargePoint by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ChargePoint by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ChargePoint by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

In related news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $40,532.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 658,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other ChargePoint news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 14,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $136,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,086,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $40,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 295,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,686 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHPT opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 82.84% and a negative net margin of 73.59%. The company had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.31 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

