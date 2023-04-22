Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Position in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Atlas Technical Consultants worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 37.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 37.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.13% of the company’s stock.
Atlas Technical Consultants Stock Performance
Atlas Technical Consultants stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $13.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $486.57 million, a P/E ratio of -55.68 and a beta of 1.07.
About Atlas Technical Consultants
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.
