Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Position in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Atlas Technical Consultants worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 37.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 37.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants Stock Performance

Atlas Technical Consultants stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $13.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $486.57 million, a P/E ratio of -55.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Atlas Technical Consultants

ATCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Atlas Technical Consultants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Lake Street Capital downgraded Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.25 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Atlas Technical Consultants from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.25 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

