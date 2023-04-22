Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 55,036 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 55,036 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,271,438 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $226,794,000 after acquiring an additional 563,983 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,873,585 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $63,449,000 after buying an additional 1,127,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,521 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $59,605,000 after buying an additional 59,118 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 9.0% during the third quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,556 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $37,261,000 after acquiring an additional 139,105 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 17.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,673,952 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after acquiring an additional 247,356 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TRIP opened at $18.01 on Friday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.79 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $698,153.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tripadvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.47.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

