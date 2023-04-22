Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 780 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 928.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $81.29 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.39.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 39.70%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

