Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,545 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.54.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of LVS opened at $63.05 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $63.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.57, a P/E/G ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

