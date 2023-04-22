Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes Position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. 57.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.85.

Symbotic Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Symbotic stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47. Symbotic Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $31.43.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 148.57%. The business had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.88) EPS. Symbotic’s revenue was up 167.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 20,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $349,431.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,229.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,326 shares of company stock valued at $846,941. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.