Euroapi (OTCMKTS:EAPIF) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Euroapi (OTCMKTS:EAPIF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Euroapi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EAPIF opened at C$11.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.89. Euroapi has a 12-month low of C$11.00 and a 12-month high of C$23.40.

About Euroapi

Euroapi SA develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates used in the formulation of medicines for human and veterinary use. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Paris, France.

