Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Short Interest Down 7.6% in March

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.21. 1,499,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,618. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.83. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $48.20.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $826,645.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,928.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 587.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SG3 Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 106.8% in the third quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

