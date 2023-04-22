EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.

EVERTEC has a dividend payout ratio of 7.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EVERTEC to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

NYSE EVTC opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $41.10. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.84.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). EVERTEC had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EVERTEC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $974,009.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $974,009.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $515,562.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

