Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Exelon Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EXC opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. Exelon has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $49.86.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

