Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXPGY. BNP Paribas began coverage on Experian in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Experian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Experian from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Experian from GBX 3,100 ($38.36) to GBX 3,230 ($39.97) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,082.88.

Experian Stock Up 1.7 %

EXPGY stock opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71.

Experian Company Profile

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

