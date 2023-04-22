Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Short Interest Update

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 402,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Exponent Trading Up 0.3 %

EXPO opened at $98.09 on Friday. Exponent has a 12-month low of $80.97 and a 12-month high of $112.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.47 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exponent will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $199,856.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at $516,641.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $37,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $199,856.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,641.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,275 shares of company stock worth $455,120. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 152.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at $74,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

