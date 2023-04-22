Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) shares rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.99. Approximately 157,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 331,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exscientia from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Exscientia by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,363,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after purchasing an additional 231,209 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Exscientia by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 225,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 202,365 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Exscientia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Exscientia by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 46,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

