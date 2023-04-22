Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) shares rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.99. Approximately 157,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 331,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exscientia from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th.
The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38.
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
