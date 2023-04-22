F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.90-$11.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -. F5 also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.78-$2.90 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFIV. Guggenheim began coverage on F5 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.13.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $134.02 on Friday. F5 has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $203.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.20.

Insider Activity

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $339,130.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,414,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total value of $339,130.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,414,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $244,201.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,001.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,140 shares of company stock worth $1,507,816 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of F5

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in F5 in the first quarter worth about $327,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in F5 by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About F5

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

