Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,999 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $10,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FAST. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $54.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

