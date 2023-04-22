Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,999 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $10,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 31,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 255,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,076,000 after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fastenal Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $54.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Further Reading

