F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Trading Up 0.2%

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) was up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 909 ($11.25) and last traded at GBX 903 ($11.17). Approximately 248,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 456,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 901 ($11.15).

F&C Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -964.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 43.72 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 925.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 919.54.

F&C Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.20. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,489.36%.

Insider Activity at F&C Investment Trust

About F&C Investment Trust

In other F&C Investment Trust news, insider Beatrice Hollond purchased 101 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 982 ($12.15) per share, with a total value of £991.82 ($1,227.35). 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

