FCF Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 29.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Extreme Networks by 389.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Extreme Networks by 13.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXTR shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

EXTR opened at $15.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average of $18.09. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 71.00%. The company had revenue of $318.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $380,005.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,022.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $380,005.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,022.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,633,824.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

