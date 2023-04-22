FCF Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after acquiring an additional 34,646 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $141.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading

