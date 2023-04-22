FCF Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,344 Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,344 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 778.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

Qualys Price Performance

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $698,910.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,319,093.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $140,786.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,674.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at $21,319,093.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,738 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,222. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $123.61 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $162.36. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.34.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. Qualys had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $130.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.14 million. Research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.