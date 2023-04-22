FCF Advisors LLC Has $773,000 Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $710,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,758,285 shares of company stock worth $338,794,053. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $115.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.60 and a 200-day moving average of $108.11. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.58.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

