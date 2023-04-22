FCF Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,478 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 7,805 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $78.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.85 and a 200 day moving average of $59.88.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 64.50% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

Featured Articles

