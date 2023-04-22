FCF Advisors LLC Sells 2,302 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,302.6% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 39,078 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $132.25 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $216.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.38.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

