FCF Advisors LLC Sells 84 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 20,771.1% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 311,567 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 564.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $166.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $125.55 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.