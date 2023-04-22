Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.25.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Trading Down 0.2 %

FSS opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.41. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $58.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.69 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Institutional Trading of Federal Signal

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Federal Signal by 44.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Federal Signal by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.