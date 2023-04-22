Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Short Interest Update

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the March 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 875,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Federated Hermes Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FHI stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.41 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.60%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.42.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $388,578.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,569 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,979.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,417 shares of company stock worth $833,461 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

