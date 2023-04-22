Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,121.88 ($13.88).

FEVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($12.87) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.37) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.85) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 1,296 ($16.04) on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of GBX 804.50 ($9.96) and a one year high of GBX 1,875 ($23.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,171.43, a PEG ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,161.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,084.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.68 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.63. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is 7,619.05%.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

