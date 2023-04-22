Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $277.82

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 277.82 ($3.44) and traded as low as GBX 276.50 ($3.42). Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 279 ($3.45), with a volume of 335,395 shares changing hands.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £910.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2,161.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 277.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 274.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nigel Foster bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.30) per share, for a total transaction of £2,670 ($3,304.05). 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

