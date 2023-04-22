Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the March 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWAC. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 1,684.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 44,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

FWAC stock remained flat at $10.24 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,516. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.26.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on real estate technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.