Financial Review: OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) and OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SiTime and OSI Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SiTime alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime 8.20% 3.40% 3.18% OSI Systems 8.74% 14.99% 6.50%

Volatility and Risk

SiTime has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OSI Systems has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 0 0 5 0 3.00 OSI Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SiTime and OSI Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

SiTime presently has a consensus price target of $140.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.19%. OSI Systems has a consensus price target of $115.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.07%. Given SiTime’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SiTime is more favorable than OSI Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SiTime and OSI Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $283.61 million 9.09 $23.25 million $1.03 114.04 OSI Systems $1.18 billion 1.42 $115.35 million $5.96 16.77

OSI Systems has higher revenue and earnings than SiTime. OSI Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiTime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.0% of SiTime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of OSI Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of SiTime shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of OSI Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OSI Systems beats SiTime on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiTime

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its timing products through distributors and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About OSI Systems

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions. The Healthcare segment provides patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology and related services. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides electronic components and electronic manufacturing services for Security and Healthcare divisions, as well as to external original equipment manufacturer customers and end users for applications in the defense, aerospace, medical and industrial markets, among others. The company was founded by Deepak Chopra in May 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.