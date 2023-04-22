First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Short Interest Down 9.1% in March

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 4,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in First Solar by 671.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tobam bought a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Solar Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.52.

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.89. 1,348,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.85 and its 200-day moving average is $170.17. First Solar has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $221.88.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

