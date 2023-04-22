First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ FCAL opened at $48.94 on Friday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $46.15 and a one year high of $49.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.46 million, a PE ratio of 128.79 and a beta of 0.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
