First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCAL opened at $48.94 on Friday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $46.15 and a one year high of $49.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.46 million, a PE ratio of 128.79 and a beta of 0.15.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.