First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FEMB stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 160,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 46,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 283,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 162,226 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 38,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

