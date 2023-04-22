First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 15th

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE FPF opened at $15.22 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $20.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 31.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

