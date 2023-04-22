First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 15th

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE FPF opened at $15.22 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $20.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
