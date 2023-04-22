First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LMBS opened at $47.83 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

