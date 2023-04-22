First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 28th

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $19.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 43,987 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

