First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the March 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNY. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 405.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $59.76. 3,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,856. The company has a market capitalization of $248.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.13. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $52.37 and a one year high of $65.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average of $59.61.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

