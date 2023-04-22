First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the March 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTXL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 526.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXL traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.69. The stock had a trading volume of 44,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,454. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $961.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.89.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.