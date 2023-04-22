First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

FPL stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $6.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000.

(Get Rating)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.