First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
FPL stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $6.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
