First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of FCT opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $13.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCT. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 970.7% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 217,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 197,090 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 175,034 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

