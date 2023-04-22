First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of FCT opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $13.02.
About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
