First Trust Senior Loan Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:FTSL)

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $45.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.13. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTSL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

